Watch for Shares of Aes Corp (AES) to Approach Support at $13.16

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $13.23 today and has reached the first level of support at $13.42. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $13.16 and $13.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aes Corp have traded between a low of $8.11 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $13.29, which is 64% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) is currently priced 2.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $13.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.94.

