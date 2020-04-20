Watch for Shares of Aes Corp (AES) to Approach Resistance at $13.10

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $12.73 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $12.90. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $13.10 and $13.47 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 2.2% exists for Aes Corp, based on a current level of $12.72 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.06.

Aes Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.23 and a 52-week low of $8.11 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $12.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

