Watch for Shares of Abbott Labs (ABT) to Approach Resistance at $86.53

Shares of Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) opened today above their pivot of $86.17 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $86.21. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $86.53 and $86.89.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) defies analysts with a current price ($85.88) 20.7% above its average consensus price target of $68.13. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.96 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $81.46.

Abbott Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.45 and a 52-week low of $61.61 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $85.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Abbott Labs on March 27th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Abbott Labs have risen 13.9%. We continue to monitor ABT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.