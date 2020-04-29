Watch for Shake Shack In-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.87% Yesterday

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.37 to a high of $56.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.79 on volume of 628,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Shake Shack In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.01 and a high of $105.84 and are now at $55.81, 86% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

