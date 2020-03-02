Watch for Shake Shack In-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.41% Yesterday

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.75 to a high of $69.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.10 on volume of 357,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Shake Shack In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.84 and a 52-week low of $47.29 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $68.40 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

