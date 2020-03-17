Watch for Shake Shack In-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.55% Yesterday

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.01 to a high of $39.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.66 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Shake Shack In-A and will alert subscribers who have SHAK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Shake Shack In-A have traded between the current low of $30.01 and a high of $105.84 and are now at $33.16. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.