Watch for Servicenow Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.32% Yesterday

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $298.05 to a high of $307.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $307.78 on volume of 753,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Servicenow Inc has traded in a range of $182.46 to $318.84 and is now at $306.77, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

