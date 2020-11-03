Watch for Service Corp Int to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.77% Yesterday

Service Corp Int (NYSE:SCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.13 to a high of $49.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.38 on volume of 472,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Service Corp Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.89 and a 52-week low of $38.92 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $47.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

