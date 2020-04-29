Watch for On Semiconductor to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.67% Yesterday

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.42 to a high of $16.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.60 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

On Semiconductor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.92 and a 52-week low of $8.17 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $16.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for On Semiconductor and will alert subscribers who have ON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.