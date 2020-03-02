Watch for Sei Investments to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.37% Yesterday

Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.40 to a high of $67.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.24 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Sei Investments share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.60 and a high of $67.24 and are now at $66.53, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sei Investments and will alert subscribers who have SEIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.