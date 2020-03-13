Watch for Seaworld Enterta to Potentially Rebound After Falling 10.84% Yesterday

Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.69 to a high of $13.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.05 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Seaworld Entertahas traded in a range of $10.69 to $36.96 and are now at $10.69. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Seaworld Enterta on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.64. Since that call, shares of Seaworld Enterta have fallen 63.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.