Watch for Scotts Miracle to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.97% Yesterday

Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.56 to a high of $118.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.39 on volume of 249,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Scotts Miracle share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.69 and a 52-week low of $76.50 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $118.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

