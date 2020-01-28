Watch for Scotts Miracle to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.04% Yesterday

Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.27 to a high of $109.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.33 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Scotts Miracle share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.73 and a high of $114.63 and are now at $108.35, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

