Watch for Scorpio Tankers to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.06% Yesterday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.60 to a high of $38.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.60 on volume of 296,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Scorpio Tankers on January 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Scorpio Tankers have risen 87.7%. We continue to monitor STNG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Scorpio Tankers has traded in a range of $0.19 to $40.45 and is now at $37.20, 19,481% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.