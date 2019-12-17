Watch for Scientific Gam-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.20% Yesterday

Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.94 to a high of $27.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.07 on volume of 63,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Scientific Gam-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Scientific Gam-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Scientific Gam-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.79 and a high of $31.51 and are now at $27.26, 84% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.