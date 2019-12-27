Watch for Schweitzer-Maudu to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.88% Yesterday

Schweitzer-Maudu (NYSE:SWM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.62 to a high of $42.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.02 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Schweitzer-Maudu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.35 and a high of $46.65 and are now at $41.74, 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.