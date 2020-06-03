Watch for Schlumberger Ltd to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.22% Yesterday

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.76 to a high of $25.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.24 on volume of 10.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Schlumberger Ltdhas traded in a range of $24.34 to $48.88 and are now at $24.60. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schlumberger Ltd and will alert subscribers who have SLB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.