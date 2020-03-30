Watch for Schlumberger Ltd to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.03% Yesterday

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.11 to a high of $13.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.74 on volume of 8.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 63.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Schlumberger Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.88 and a 52-week low of $11.87 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $13.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.4%.