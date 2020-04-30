Watch for Sba Comm Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.83% Yesterday

Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $288.08 to a high of $291.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $303.49 on volume of 345,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Sba Comm Corp has traded in a range of $197.86 to $317.11 and is now at $288.00, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sba Comm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.