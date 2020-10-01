Watch for Rubicon Project to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.53% Yesterday

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.53 to a high of $10.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.75 on volume of 808,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rubicon Project on December 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Rubicon Project have risen 21.3%. We continue to monitor RUBI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Rubicon Project has traded in a range of $3.70 to $10.96 and is now at $9.91, 168% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.