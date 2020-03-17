Watch for Royal Caribbean to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.41% Yesterday

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.50 to a high of $31.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.61 on volume of 10.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.50 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $29.46. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

