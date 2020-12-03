Watch for Royal Caribbean to Potentially Rebound After Falling 24.14% Yesterday

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.30 to a high of $35.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 24.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.20 on volume of 14.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between the current low of $32.30 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $33.04. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.