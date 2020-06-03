Watch for Royal Caribbean to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.63% Yesterday

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.37 to a high of $66.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.18 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Royal Caribbean share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.31 and the current low of $60.37 and are currently at $64.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.