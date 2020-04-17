MySmarTrend
Watch for Ross Stores Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.33% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:48pm
By Nick Russo

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.80 to a high of $92.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $91.36 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ross Stores Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and a 52-week low of $56.30 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $89.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ross Stores Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ross Stores Inc in search of a potential trend change.

