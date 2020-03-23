Watch for Rockwell Automat to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.09% Yesterday

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.15 to a high of $125.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.98 on volume of 606,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rockwell Automat have traded between the current low of $116.15 and a high of $209.60 and are now at $116.54. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rockwell Automat on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $181.09. Since that call, shares of Rockwell Automat have fallen 30.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.