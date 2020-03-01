Watch for Rockwell Automat to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.74% Yesterday

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.51 to a high of $203.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $202.36 on volume of 130,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Rockwell Automat has traded in a range of $143.91 to $207.11 and is now at $201.47, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

