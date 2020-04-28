Watch for Ringcentral In-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.13% Yesterday

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $222.32 to a high of $236.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $237.27 on volume of 502,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ringcentral In-A have traded between a low of $110.34 and a high of $256.60 and are now at $223.81, which is 103% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.