Watch for Ringcentral In-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.54% Yesterday

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $217.16 to a high of $226.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $223.49 on volume of 277,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ringcentral In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.49 and a high of $256.60 and are now at $224.77, 121% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

