Watch for Ringcentral In-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.32% Yesterday

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $236.42 to a high of $256.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $252.85 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.

Ringcentral In-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $256.60 and a 52-week low of $101.33 and are now trading 141% above that low price at $244.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.5%.