Watch for Rh to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.17% Yesterday

Rh (NYSE:RH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $226.21 to a high of $235.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $230.29 on volume of 226,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Rh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $84.11 and a high of $243.67 and are now at $232.79, 177% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

