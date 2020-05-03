Watch for Rent-A-Center to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.14% Yesterday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.78 to a high of $20.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.62 on volume of 199,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rent-A-Center have traded between a low of $16.42 and a high of $31.14 and are now at $21.00, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

