Watch for Regions Financia to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.72% Yesterday

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.81 to a high of $10.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.00 on volume of 6.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regions Financia have traded between a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $10.31, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regions Financia and will alert subscribers who have RF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.