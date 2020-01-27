Watch for Regeneron Pharm to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.21% Yesterday

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $337.77 to a high of $342.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $343.09 on volume of 325,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Regeneron Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $339.12, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.