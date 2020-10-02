Watch for Range Resources to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.53% Yesterday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.99 to a high of $3.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.08 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Range Resources on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.74. Since that call, shares of Range Resources have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Range Resources have traded between a low of $2.85 and a high of $11.65 and are now at $3.00, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 3.2%.