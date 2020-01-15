Watch for Range Resources to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.39% Yesterday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.37 to a high of $4.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.43 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Range Resources has traded in a range of $3.26 to $12.14 and is now at $4.42, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

