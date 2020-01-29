Watch for Rambus Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.82% Yesterday

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.46 to a high of $16.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.09 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rambus Inc has traded in a range of $8.15 to $16.58 and is now at $16.20, 99% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

