Watch for Ralph Lauren Cor to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.06% Yesterday

Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.94 to a high of $118.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $117.04 on volume of 67,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ralph Lauren Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.63 and a 52-week low of $82.69 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $117.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 2.65% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ralph Lauren Cor on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have risen 21.0%. We continue to monitor RL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.