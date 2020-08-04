Watch for Radian Group Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.23% Yesterday

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.11 to a high of $13.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.12 on volume of 856,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Radian Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.32 and a 52-week low of $9.53 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $13.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

