Watch for Quest Diagnostic to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.16% Yesterday

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.99 to a high of $104.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.09 on volume of 182,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $108.95 and a 52-week low of $81.96 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $104.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quest Diagnostic and will alert subscribers who have DGX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.