Watch for Quest Diagnostic to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.48% Yesterday

Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.38 to a high of $113.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.96 on volume of 648,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $113.97 and a 52-week low of $82.59 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $111.91 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Quest Diagnostic. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Quest Diagnostic in search of a potential trend change.