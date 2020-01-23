Watch for Qualcomm Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.15% Yesterday

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.71 to a high of $92.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.95 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and is now at $91.83, 87% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qualcomm Inc on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Qualcomm Inc have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor QCOM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.