Watch for Qualcomm Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.25% Yesterday

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.65 to a high of $69.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.70 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and is now at $69.61, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qualcomm Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $83.81. Since that call, shares of Qualcomm Inc have fallen 22.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.