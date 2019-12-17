Watch for Quad Graphics In to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.52% Yesterday

Quad Graphics In (NYSE:QUAD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.20 to a high of $4.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.26 on volume of 81,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quad Graphics In on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.54. Since that call, shares of Quad Graphics In have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Quad Graphics In has traded in a range of $3.63 to $16.88 and is now at $4.22, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.