Watch for Qorvo Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.06% Yesterday

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.02 to a high of $115.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.25 on volume of 881,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Qorvo Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.74 and a high of $118.49 and are now at $113.66, 108% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Qorvo Inc and will alert subscribers who have QRVO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.