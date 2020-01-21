Watch for Qiagen Nv to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.10% Yesterday

Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.83 to a high of $36.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.94 on volume of 766,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Qiagen Nv has traded in a range of $24.86 to $43.16 and is now at $35.92, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

