Watch for Q2 Holdings Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.89% Yesterday

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.94 to a high of $66.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.68 on volume of 274,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Q2 Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.68 and a high of $93.90 and are now at $64.97, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Q2 Holdings Inc and will alert subscribers who have QTWO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.