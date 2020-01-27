Watch for Prudentl Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.99% Yesterday

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.03 to a high of $91.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $92.50 on volume of 743,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prudentl Finl have traded between a low of $77.65 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $90.34, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

