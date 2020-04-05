Watch for Prudentl Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.07% Yesterday

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.65 to a high of $58.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.72 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $38.62 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $57.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

