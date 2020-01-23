Watch for Prudentl Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.90% Yesterday

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.70 to a high of $95.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $94.94 on volume of 536,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor PRU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $77.65 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $94.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.