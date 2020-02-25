Watch for Prudentl Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.87% Yesterday

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.58 to a high of $88.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.52 on volume of 766,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $77.65 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $85.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

